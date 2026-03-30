Northern Thailand braces for PM2.5 surge as hotspots intensify

Northern Thailand is expected to face a renewed surge in PM2.5 air pollution levels between March 30 and April 5, 2026, as hotspot activity intensifies, particularly in Chiang Mai and surrounding provinces.

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation under the Pollution Control Department has warned that fine dust levels across 17 northern provinces are likely to increase during the period, with several areas already recording hazardous conditions above national safety standards.

As of March 29 at midday, air quality in much of the North remained in the red zone, including Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Lamphun, Nan, Phrae, Phayao and Tak. PM2.5 concentrations in the region ranged from 28.2 to as high as 198.3 micrograms per cubic metre.





The situation is being driven largely by a sharp increase in hotspots, many of which are linked to forest burning. Nationwide, cumulative hotspot figures since October 1, 2025 have reached 57,143. On the morning of March 29 alone, 2,336 hotspots were detected, with the majority located in conservation forest areas.