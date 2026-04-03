Five Thai motorways go toll-free for Songkran from April 10

The Department of Highways under the Ministry of Transport has announced a seven-day waiver of motorway toll fees on three routes, M7, M9 and M81, and will also open two motorways, M6 and M82, for free trial use. In total, more than 530 kilometres of motorway nationwide will be available free of charge to help people travel home during Songkran 2026 under the campaign slogan, “Whenever you leave, you’ll still get home, Smart Travel Songkran 2026.”
Toll fee exemption on the three main routes (7 days)
Starting from 00.01 on April 10 until the end of April 16, 2026, the following routes will be toll-free for seven full days:
Free trial opening of two routes (M6 and M82)
The toll waiver and trial openings will provide a combined 530 kilometres of free motorway travel nationwide, helping make journeys faster and more convenient while reducing energy use caused by traffic congestion. The Department of Highways has asked the public to check their vehicles and plan their trips.
For route information or assistance during travel, motorists can call the Department of Highways hotline 1586, press 7, free of charge 24 hours a day, or follow traffic updates via the M-Traffic application.