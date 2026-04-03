Five Thai motorways go toll-free for Songkran from April 10

Toll fee exemption on the three main routes (7 days)

Starting from 00.01 on April 10 until the end of April 16, 2026, the following routes will be toll-free for seven full days:

Motorway No. 7 (M7): Bangkok–Chon Buri–Pattaya–Map Ta Phut

Motorway No. 9 (M9): Bangkok Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Road), covering the Bang Pa-In–Bang Phli section and the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian Interchange section

Motorway No. 81 (M81): Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi

Free trial opening of two routes (M6 and M82)