Five Thai motorways go toll-free for Songkran from April 10

FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026

Thailand will waive tolls on M7, M9 and M81 for seven days, while M6 and M82 will also open free to ease Songkran travel from April 10.

  • Five Thai motorways will be free to use for seven days during the 2026 Songkran holiday, starting from April 10 to April 16.
  • Toll fees will be waived on three main routes: M7 (Bangkok-Pattaya), M9 (Bangkok Outer Ring Road), and M81 (Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi).
  • Two additional motorways, M6 (Bang Pa-In-Nakhon Ratchasima) and a section of M82, will be opened for free trial use during the period.
  • The initiative provides a combined total of over 530 kilometres of free motorway travel to ease holiday traffic congestion.

The Department of Highways under the Ministry of Transport has announced a seven-day waiver of motorway toll fees on three routes, M7, M9 and M81, and will also open two motorways, M6 and M82, for free trial use. In total, more than 530 kilometres of motorway nationwide will be available free of charge to help people travel home during Songkran 2026 under the campaign slogan, “Whenever you leave, you’ll still get home, Smart Travel Songkran 2026.”

 

Toll fee exemption on the three main routes (7 days)

Starting from 00.01 on April 10 until the end of April 16, 2026, the following routes will be toll-free for seven full days:

  • Motorway No. 7 (M7): Bangkok–Chon Buri–Pattaya–Map Ta Phut
  • Motorway No. 9 (M9): Bangkok Outer Ring Road (Kanchanaphisek Road), covering the Bang Pa-In–Bang Phli section and the Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thian Interchange section
  • Motorway No. 81 (M81): Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi

Free trial opening of two routes (M6 and M82)

  • M6 will be open for free trial use along its full 196-kilometre route from Bang Pa-In to Nakhon Ratchasima. The Bang Pa-In–Pak Chong section will operate outbound from Bangkok between April 10-13, 2026, and inbound to Bangkok between April 14-19, 2026. The Pak Chong–Nakhon Ratchasima section will remain open as normal every day, 24 hours a day.
  • M82 will be open for a free trial run from Bang Khun Thian Interchange to Ekachai, covering a distance of 10 kilometres.

The toll waiver and trial openings will provide a combined 530 kilometres of free motorway travel nationwide, helping make journeys faster and more convenient while reducing energy use caused by traffic congestion. The Department of Highways has asked the public to check their vehicles and plan their trips.

For route information or assistance during travel, motorists can call the Department of Highways hotline 1586, press 7, free of charge 24 hours a day, or follow traffic updates via the M-Traffic application.

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