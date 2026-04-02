Transport Co readies extra buses, freezes fares for Songkran

To reduce congestion and improve convenience, Transport Company has changed boarding points for some passengers. Those who booked advance tickets for regular and additional services on northern and north-eastern routes, travelling from 6pm onwards during April 9-12, 2026, must board at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 2. Walk-in passengers buying extra-service tickets on the day of travel, between 5am and midnight, must board at Mochit 2, using platforms 1-17.

Transport Company advised passengers to check their tickets carefully and arrive at the station at least one hour before departure.

Fare freeze held despite fuel-cost pressure

Despite rising fuel costs, Transport Company said fares would remain unchanged until April 19, 2026, in line with Ministry of Transport policy.

That fare freeze comes against a broader policy backdrop in which the Department of Land Transport is preparing to seek approval for a gradual fare increase for public buses, with the proposed adjustment set at 5 satang per kilometre. Under that plan, fares would still stay unchanged through Songkran under a state compensation scheme designed to soften the impact on passengers during the holiday travel rush.

Safety checks tightened for drivers and vehicles

On safety, Transport Company said it is working with the Department of Land Transport and traffic police to carry out strict inspections of both vehicles and drivers.

Drivers must have zero alcohol and zero narcotics in their system. Long-distance routes taking more than six hours must have two drivers to alternate shifts, while bus speeds will be capped at no more than 90 kilometres per hour. Similar safety measures, including drug testing, alcohol checks and mandatory driver rotation on long routes, were also highlighted in Transport Company’s earlier Songkran preparations.