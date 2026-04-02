Transport Co readies extra buses, freezes fares for Songkran

Transport Company Ltd has announced its readiness plan for public bus services during the Songkran travel period from April 9-19, 2026, saying it expects passenger numbers to rise by 10% from last year while keeping fares unchanged through the holiday period.
The move comes as transport authorities prepare a separate proposal for a gradual fare increase to help operators cope with soaring fuel costs, but have frozen public bus fares until April 19 to ease the burden on travellers.
Attawit Rakjamroon, President of Transport Co Ltd, said the company had assessed travel demand and prepared enough vehicles to ensure passengers would not be left stranded during one of the country’s busiest travel periods.
The operator has also said in earlier Songkran planning that advance bookings and service management were aimed at preventing passenger backlogs and ensuring sufficient buses were available.
For outbound trips from April 9-12, 2026, Transport Company expects 160,000-180,000 passengers a day and has prepared 7,000 daily trips using its own buses and affiliated operators. For return travel from April 16-19, 2026, it expects about 120,000 passengers a day, with 6,000 trips a day arranged to meet demand.
The company has also prepared 1,200 non-scheduled buses, known as Category 30 vehicles, as additional services in case passenger demand exceeds expectations.
To reduce congestion and improve convenience, Transport Company has changed boarding points for some passengers. Those who booked advance tickets for regular and additional services on northern and north-eastern routes, travelling from 6pm onwards during April 9-12, 2026, must board at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 2. Walk-in passengers buying extra-service tickets on the day of travel, between 5am and midnight, must board at Mochit 2, using platforms 1-17.
Transport Company advised passengers to check their tickets carefully and arrive at the station at least one hour before departure.
Despite rising fuel costs, Transport Company said fares would remain unchanged until April 19, 2026, in line with Ministry of Transport policy.
That fare freeze comes against a broader policy backdrop in which the Department of Land Transport is preparing to seek approval for a gradual fare increase for public buses, with the proposed adjustment set at 5 satang per kilometre. Under that plan, fares would still stay unchanged through Songkran under a state compensation scheme designed to soften the impact on passengers during the holiday travel rush.
On safety, Transport Company said it is working with the Department of Land Transport and traffic police to carry out strict inspections of both vehicles and drivers.
Drivers must have zero alcohol and zero narcotics in their system. Long-distance routes taking more than six hours must have two drivers to alternate shifts, while bus speeds will be capped at no more than 90 kilometres per hour. Similar safety measures, including drug testing, alcohol checks and mandatory driver rotation on long routes, were also highlighted in Transport Company’s earlier Songkran preparations.