Uzbekistan Airways steps up push to boost Thailand–Uzbekistan tourism

Expanding air links between Thailand and Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Airways has served as a key bridge between Thailand and Uzbekistan since 1994, facilitating travel and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. In Thailand, the airline works closely with Thai Air Services Co., Ltd, its long-standing partner and sales agent.

After operating just two weekly flights in 2023, the airline has expanded services to six flights per week — four to Bangkok and two to Phuket. In 2025, Uzbekistan Airways carried more than 32,000 passengers on its Thailand routes.

The airline plans to increase frequency to eight flights per week by the end of 2026, aiming to carry more than 35,000 passengers that year.

“For the first time in history, we will have a flight from Tashkent to Thailand almost every day,” Gulyamov said, adding that on some days the airline may even operate two flights.

Uzbekistan Airways is also planning to exploring new destinations in Thailand, including Krabi and Koh Samui, citing strong demand from Uzbek travellers.

“They love the sea, which we do not have. Southern Thailand is especially popular,” he said.

Bangkok services are operated by Airbus A321neo and Boeing 767, while the Phuket route is currently served by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

“We use the Dreamliner on the Phuket route because it is one of the most modern and comfortable aircraft available,” Gulyamov said.

Tourism promotion and partnerships in Thailand

Uzbekistan Airways held a partner briefing at the Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel in Bangkok on January 20, ahead of the Thai International Travel Fair2026 (TITF), to strengthen engagement with travel agents and tour operators

The pre-fair session allowed partners to focus specifically on Uzbekistan and related tour products, prior to the airline’s participation at TITF from January 22–25, where Uzbekistan Airways and Thai Air Services will jointly promote travel between Thailand and Uzbekistan.

The chief commercial officer of Thai Air Services Co., Ltd said the company operates across all major aviation segments, including passenger services, cargo operations and tourism. “For emerging routes such as Uzbekistan, our role is to serve as a bridge between the airline, industry partners and the Thai market,” he said. “We focus on making travel and transportation more accessible, efficient and aligned with international standards.”

Visa proposal and lower fares

Alongside industry partnerships, Uzbekistan Airways hopes the Uzbek government will consider granting visa-free entry for Thai travellers, noting that Uzbek citizens already enjoy visa-free access to Thailand.

“If we remove the visa requirement, passenger numbers will increase further,” Gulyamov said, adding that flight frequency would be adjusted to meet demand.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, average return fares to Uzbekistan exceeded US$800. Today, fares range from US$450–480, or around 14,000 baht, making the destination significantly more accessible.

“It is a great opportunity for Thai citizens to experience Uzbekistan,” he said.

The airline has also partnered with Prestige, one of Uzbekistan’s largest tour companies, to help improve service quality and develop attractive travel packages. Uzbekistan Airways continues to monitor passenger satisfaction to ensure travellers feel confident and safe when visiting the country.

Looking ahead, Gulyamov said he expects air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Thailand to expand steadily over the next two to three years, potentially reaching two flights per day. “Thailand has become a key gateway for Southeast Asia, just as Uzbekistan is emerging as a central hub for all of Central Asia,” he noted.

“It may seem ambitious today,” he added, “but I am confident that visa restrictions will eventually fade away. When that happens, cultural dialogue and tourism between our two nations will grow at least twofold — and perhaps even more.”