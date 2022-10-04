Thai tourism targets high-spending travellers from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday that travellers from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have shown increasing interest in visiting Thailand since the Visa on Arrival was extended from 15 to 30 days on October 1.

On October 30, Air Astana will launch direct daily flights from Almaty, Kazakhstan to Bangkok and Phuket, expanding from the current three flights per week. Meanwhile, Sunday Airlines will also add new flights this winter from major Kazakh cities such as Almaty, Astana, Kostanay, Shymkent and Uralsk to Phuket and U-Tapao.

“Kazakh airlines and tour companies said last month they would like to see Thailand scrap all visa requirements and fees for Kazakhstan tourists this year so they can promote Thailand during the high season,” Phiphat said.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand received about 56,000 tourists from Kazakhstan, generating about 3.46 billion baht in tourism revenue.

The first nine months of 2022 saw around 22,000 arrivals from Kazakhstan. The ministry estimates that figure will reach 55,000 by year-end, almost returning to pre-Covid levels.