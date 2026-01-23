Thai exports in 2025 set new record at $339.6 billion, marking 12.9% growth

Nantapong Chiralerspong, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) at the Ministry of Commerce, reported that Thai exports in December 2025 were valued at US$28.93 billion, continuing an 18-month growth streak with a 16.8% increase.

Excluding oil-related goods, gold, and arms, the growth rate stood at 16.6%. Meanwhile, imports totalled $29.28 billion, rising 18.8%, resulting in a trade deficit of $352 million.

The main drivers of export growth remain electronics and electrical appliances, spurred by modern technology upgrades such as AI and the diversification of supply chains in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In contrast, agricultural exports contracted due to natural disasters and fierce competition in global markets.

For the full year, exports grew by 12.9%, reaching a record $339.64 billion (11.14 trillion baht). Imports also grew by 12.9%, amounting to $344.94 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.31 billion.

"Both in dollar and baht terms, the export value reached an all-time high, while the 12.9% growth is the highest in four years. Meanwhile, imports have grown at their fastest rate in three years," stated Nantapong.