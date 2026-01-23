Thai exports in 2025 set new record at $339.6 billion, marking 12.9% growth

Nantapong Chiralerspong, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) at the Ministry of Commerce, reported that Thai exports in December 2025 were valued at US$28.93 billion, continuing an 18-month growth streak with a 16.8% increase.
Excluding oil-related goods, gold, and arms, the growth rate stood at 16.6%. Meanwhile, imports totalled $29.28 billion, rising 18.8%, resulting in a trade deficit of $352 million.
The main drivers of export growth remain electronics and electrical appliances, spurred by modern technology upgrades such as AI and the diversification of supply chains in response to ongoing geopolitical tensions.
In contrast, agricultural exports contracted due to natural disasters and fierce competition in global markets.
For the full year, exports grew by 12.9%, reaching a record $339.64 billion (11.14 trillion baht). Imports also grew by 12.9%, amounting to $344.94 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.31 billion.
"Both in dollar and baht terms, the export value reached an all-time high, while the 12.9% growth is the highest in four years. Meanwhile, imports have grown at their fastest rate in three years," stated Nantapong.
In December, agricultural and processed agricultural exports grew by 2.8%, returning to growth after five months of contraction. Agricultural products fell by 0.6%, marking a five-month decline, while processed agricultural products increased by 6.8%.
Key products driving growth included fresh, frozen, and dried fruits, pet food, processed chicken, canned and processed fruits, and plant and animal fats and oils.
However, major export items that saw declines included rubber, rice, cassava products, beverages, and sugar. Overall, agricultural and processed agricultural exports contracted by 0.4% for the year.
Industrial exports grew by 20.3%, continuing an upward trend for 21 months. Significant contributors included computers and parts, automobiles, machinery, telephones, electrical circuits, transformers, and electrical switchgear.
However, products related to oil, wood and wood products, and radio and television equipment declined. Year-on-year, industrial exports expanded by 17.4%.
The major export markets performed well, with a notable 54.3% increase in electronics exports to the United States, along with growth in the EU (17.2%) and ASEAN (13.1%). China and Japan saw 4.4% and 8.6% growth, respectively, while exports to CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam) declined by 11.4%.
Emerging markets also showed positive trends, with exports to Australia (30.2%), the Middle East (20.5%), Africa (13.1%), and Latin America (18.6%) increasing by 7.9%.
However, exports to South Asia (-14.3%), Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (-21.7%), and the United Kingdom (-12.8%) declined, while exports to other markets soared by 176%.
Looking ahead, export growth is expected to slow in 2026 due to the impact of US tax measures, both existing and new, as well as changes in global trade regulations amidst escalating geopolitical conflicts. These factors could affect global production and trade structures, alongside the appreciation of the baht.
Nevertheless, Thai exports are supported by rising demand for technology products and AI, food security concerns, and the growth of emerging markets like India, Latin America, and Central Asia. Additionally, the new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits, set to take effect this year, will offer further opportunities for Thai exporters.
The Ministry of Commerce will continue to closely monitor trade situations and measures to address obstacles promptly and strengthen long-term confidence among Thai exporters.