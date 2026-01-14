Thailand-Iran trade: Exports down 1.28% in 2025, oil price concerns rise

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), stated that the NESDB is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in relation to oil prices, as Iran is a key global oil exporter.

According to OPEC data, Iran is the third-largest oil producer globally, with a production capacity of over 3 million barrels per day. Any disruption in Iran could affect global oil supplies and impact oil prices.

Currently, NESDB does not see a major immediate impact on Thailand, as oil supply still exceeds demand, keeping oil prices stable. However, Auttapol Ruekpiboon, Minister of Energy, acknowledged the potential for price increases if tensions escalate. He added that while domestic oil prices are stable for now, they would continue to monitor the situation closely.