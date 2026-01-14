Thailand-Iran trade: Exports down 1.28% in 2025, oil price concerns rise

Thailand’s exports to Iran were valued at $120.85 million in 2025, a 1.28% decline, while imports totalled $8.63 million, marking a 79.55% drop.
The figures were released by the Department of Trade Policy and Strategy (DTPS), Ministry of Commerce, which highlighted the challenges facing Thai-Iran trade amid increasing geopolitical tensions.
PM Anuthin Charnvirakul, Thailand’s Prime Minister, noted that global geopolitical instability is affecting various regions, including Venezuela, Greenland, and Iran. He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor developments in Iran closely, especially regarding potential impacts on Thailand’s economy and national security.
Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB), stated that the NESDB is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in relation to oil prices, as Iran is a key global oil exporter.
According to OPEC data, Iran is the third-largest oil producer globally, with a production capacity of over 3 million barrels per day. Any disruption in Iran could affect global oil supplies and impact oil prices.
Currently, NESDB does not see a major immediate impact on Thailand, as oil supply still exceeds demand, keeping oil prices stable. However, Auttapol Ruekpiboon, Minister of Energy, acknowledged the potential for price increases if tensions escalate. He added that while domestic oil prices are stable for now, they would continue to monitor the situation closely.