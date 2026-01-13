Thailand steps up monitoring of Iran unrest as oil-price risks loom

Global geopolitical tensions have intensified across several flashpoints in 2026, including Venezuela, Greenland and Iran, where violent protests have erupted.

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Washington is monitoring developments and stands ready to step in if unrest escalates.

The United States has also issued an order urging American citizens to leave Iran immediately.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday (January 13) that a series of developments since the start of 2026 could affect the global geopolitical environment.