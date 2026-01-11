People’s Party sets out foreign policy vision for People’s Government

At Samyan Mitrtown, Pisan Manawapat, a member of the People’s Government management team for foreign affairs, delivered a vision statement at the People’s Government Vision Forum organised by the People’s Party.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ policy would focus on working with all government agencies overseas to support the People’s Party’s agenda and drive it to become the core policy of a People’s Government, promoting Thailand and protecting Thai interests.

Pisan said diplomacy would guide relations and support security agencies in improving public well-being and protecting people from military threats.

The country would also work with international partners to combat cybercrime, “grey capital”, and other forms of transnational crime.

Economic mechanisms would be used to strengthen trade and investment along the country’s border corridors in all directions, while education and public health would help foster lasting friendship and build long-term affinity for Thailand among all neighbouring countries.