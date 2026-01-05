Vietnam poised to overtake Thailand’s GDP this year as growth accelerates

Vietnam is on track to overtake Thailand in economic size measured by nominal GDP as soon as this year, helped by a major state-led infrastructure investment push that is accelerating growth, Nikkei Asia reported.

ASEAN’s economic landscape is shifting as domestic political uncertainty and border tensions with Cambodia weigh on Thailand’s economy and slow its growth.

Vietnam’s real GDP in 2025 is expected to expand by around 8%, and Hanoi has set a target of more than 10% growth in 2026 and the years that follow. While some see the goal as overly ambitious, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has insisted that double-digit growth is achievable, reiterating the point at an economic event in December.

If growth accelerates as planned, Vietnam’s nominal GDP could reach the mid-US$500 billion range in 2026 or 2027, overtaking Thailand and potentially becoming Southeast Asia’s third-largest economy after Indonesia. GDP per head would also rise above US$5,000, approaching Indonesia’s level.