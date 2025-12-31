Vietnam’s golden year for tourism as foreign arrivals hit record

Vietnam welcomed more than 21 million international visitors in 2025, setting a new all-time record and surpassing the pre-Covid peak by over 10%, local outlet VnExpress reported. The figure marks a major milestone for Vietnam’s tourism industry, even as global tourism overall is still recovering to about 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Speaking at a tourism conference on Dec 27, 2025, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to restructure the sector to strengthen competitiveness and accelerate tourism’s development into a genuinely leading economic pillar.

To reach a target of 25 million international visitors in 2026, he said Vietnam must focus on three strategic pillars—institutions, infrastructure and human resources—especially as the global digital economy reshapes travel and services.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, head of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration, said visa exemptions were the “key” to this year’s success.

In March, Hanoi extended visa-free entry until 2028 for citizens of 12 countries—Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the UK—before adding 12 more in August: Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Combined with bilateral visa-waiver arrangements, including those with ASEAN member states, the total number of visa-exempt countries has risen to 39. The government has also added 41 more entry points for foreigners, taking the total to 83.