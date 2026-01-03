Durian Wars: Vietnam Set to Overtake Thailand in Chinese Market Within Three Years

Vietnam's market share in China's durian sector leaps from zero to 40% in just three years, threatening Thailand’s decades-long regional supremacy.

The ASEAN–China trade corridor is undergoing a tectonic shift as Vietnam rapidly closes the gap on Thailand’s once-impenetrable durian monopoly.

In a report detailing the latest analysis from HSBC, Witchuda Chitchan reveals that the economic bond between the two regions is reaching record highs, driven by a surge in Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and a booming appetite for agricultural commodities.

According to Yun Liu, ASEAN Economist at HSBC Global Research, bilateral trade between ASEAN and China hit $984 billion in 2024.

ASEAN has now held the position of China’s top trading partner for five consecutive years, with 2026 expected to see further record-breaking volumes.

The ‘King of Fruit’ Contested

While electronics and electrical goods (E&E) account for 30% of this trade, it is the durian market that has become the most ferocious battleground.

Thailand has dominated Chinese imports since 2005, but Chitchan’s report highlights a dramatic disruption by Hanoi.