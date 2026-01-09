Philippines pledges to promote regional peace, prosperity during ASEAN Chairmanship

The 48th ASEAN Summit and related summits will be held in Cebu City from May 8-9, while the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits will be organised from November 10-12 at the newly-renovated Philippine International Convention Centre (PICC) in Pasay.

Before that, Cebu will host the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM Retreat) from January 25-29 and the ASEAN Tourism Forum from January 26-30.

In addition, the Philippines will lead the commemorative activities for the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) on July 24 at the PICC.

Also at the press conference, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Mari Grace Preciosa Castelo said that the 2026 ASEAN hosting reflects Manila's commitment to multilateralism and leadership in fostering unity amid diversity.

According to her, the ASEAN Chairmanship is an opportunity for the Philippines to make a positive contribution to peace, prosperity, and people's empowerment in the region.