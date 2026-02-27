Fears grow as oil slick from sunken cargo ship threatens marine life and Phuket tourism

Concerns are escalating following the sinking of the SEALLOYD ARC, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, off the coast of Koh Kaew Noi, Phuket, on February 7, 2026. The situation worsened as large amounts of black oil were spotted washing ashore at Koh Kaew Phitsadan, Koh Hey (Coral Island), and nearby areas.

The ship, which was carrying 297 containers, had more than 90 tonnes of fuel oil on board. On February 25, reports emerged of oil clumps being washed up on the beach at Koh Hey, raising concerns about environmental damage and the impact on Phuket's tourism industry.

Marine life has been visibly affected, with crabs along the shoreline coated in oil, some appearing weakened and trying to escape to dry land. This signals growing damage to the marine ecosystem.