Fears grow as oil slick from sunken cargo ship threatens marine life and Phuket tourism

Concerns are escalating following the sinking of the SEALLOYD ARC, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, off the coast of Koh Kaew Noi, Phuket, on February 7, 2026. The situation worsened as large amounts of black oil were spotted washing ashore at Koh Kaew Phitsadan, Koh Hey (Coral Island), and nearby areas.
The ship, which was carrying 297 containers, had more than 90 tonnes of fuel oil on board. On February 25, reports emerged of oil clumps being washed up on the beach at Koh Hey, raising concerns about environmental damage and the impact on Phuket's tourism industry.
Marine life has been visibly affected, with crabs along the shoreline coated in oil, some appearing weakened and trying to escape to dry land. This signals growing damage to the marine ecosystem.
On February 26, Rear Admiral Weerudom Muangchin, Director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center (Thai-MECC) Region 3, ordered the deployment of a Shoreline Cleanup team. The team, composed of various agencies, is working to clear the oil from Koh Hey beach to prevent further harm to marine resources and coastal ecosystems, and to ensure public and tourist safety.
Authorities are closely monitoring the movement of the oil slick and assessing long-term damage to marine resources. Local residents and businesses are also keeping a close watch, concerned about the potential impact on Phuket's tourism reputation.
Related agencies have pledged to control the situation and restore the affected areas to their normal state as quickly as possible. They have urged the public to report any sightings of oil slicks or affected marine life to authorities immediately for prompt action.