Navy locates sunken SEALLOYD ARC off Phuket as PCD warns over hazardous containers

Navy locates wreck after Panama-flagged ship sinks off Phuket

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) on 10 February 2026 issued a public notice warning people what to do if they encounter containers believed to be carrying hazardous substances from the SEALLOYD ARC, a Panama-flagged dry cargo/container ship that sank off Phuket.

The notice, signed by Surin Warakitthammarong, director-general of the PCD, followed the sinking on 7 February 2026 at around 3.30pm in waters south-west of Ko Kaew Noi, Phuket, at a depth of 61 metres, at coordinates 7° 43.88" N, 98° 16.62" E. The seabed was described as sandy mud, and the vessel was said to be resting with a slight list.

The ship was carrying 297 containers, and some later became buoyant and drifted, dispersing around the incident area, the PCD said.