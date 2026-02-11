Navy locates sunken SEALLOYD ARC off Phuket as PCD warns over hazardous containers

Thailand’s Pollution Control Department (PCD) on 10 February 2026 issued a public notice warning people what to do if they encounter containers believed to be carrying hazardous substances from the SEALLOYD ARC, a Panama-flagged dry cargo/container ship that sank off Phuket.
The notice, signed by Surin Warakitthammarong, director-general of the PCD, followed the sinking on 7 February 2026 at around 3.30pm in waters south-west of Ko Kaew Noi, Phuket, at a depth of 61 metres, at coordinates 7° 43.88" N, 98° 16.62" E. The seabed was described as sandy mud, and the vessel was said to be resting with a slight list.
The ship was carrying 297 containers, and some later became buoyant and drifted, dispersing around the incident area, the PCD said.
Rear Admiral Weerudom Muangchin, director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center (Thai-MECC) Region 3 and incident commander, chaired a situation-tracking meeting with the deputy director-general of the Marine Department and other relevant agencies to assess the situation and set an operational plan.
After the vessel sank completely and shifted from its original coordinates, the Royal Thai Navy assigned HTMS Nong Sarai as the on-scene command unit to search for the wreck using sonar.
At 12.00pm, the navy reported the wreck at Lat 07°43.88’N, Long 098°16.62’E, at a depth of 61 metres, on a sandy-mud seabed, with the ship slightly listing. The aft mast was reported to be 14 metres below the surface, with the wreck aligned along a heading of 284.5 degrees.
HTMS Matphon later deployed divers to attach a buoy to the ship’s mast, establishing an underwater reference point.
On marine pollution control, HTMS Panyi detected a small oil sheen on the surface to the south-west of the wreck site, believed to be diesel fuel from the vessel. Divers were expected to be deployed to seal the leak on 10 February.
An aerial survey later found the slick drifting west-southwest towards open sea and dissipating within about 4.5–5 nautical miles, officials said.
The navy assigned HTMS Hua Hin as the on-scene command unit for the mission to gather and recover drifting containers, supported by tugboats, police vessels, drones and Marine Department boats.
Officials said containers have been towed into two groups so far:
Search and recovery operations were continuing amid rough seas and limited visibility.
In its advisory, the PCD urged the public to take precautions if they spot unknown containers on beaches or at sea, particularly those that may carry hazardous chemicals.
The department advised people to:
The PCD advised the public to report suspected containers via: