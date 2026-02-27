Heavy Rain Floods Rayong, Pluak Daeng Underwater, Small Cars Blocked

Rayong Struggles with Severe Flooding



On February 27, 2026, a heavy rainstorm has caused widespread flooding in Rayong, particularly in the Pluak Daeng area. Several roads are submerged, including the stretch from Magna to Kawasaki Ltd., where traffic is completely blocked, especially for small cars.

Flooded Areas and Traffic Hazards



The rain has caused flash flooding in many parts of the province, with the situation in Pluak Daeng being the most critical. Local authorities, including acting mayor of Pluak Daeng, and emergency response teams, are on-site to assess damage and work on draining water to alleviate public distress.

Dangerous Flooded Spots – Avoid These Areas



Several roads are dangerously flooded, posing risks to motorists. The critical areas to avoid include:

Wang Ta Phin Intersection: Both sides of the road are flooded, causing very slow traffic movement.

Nang Len Shop Area: Water covers the road, so extra caution is needed.

Klong Fai Ta Ae: Water levels continue to rise.

Magna to Kawasaki Factory Area: This is the most critical area where no vehicles can pass due to the extremely high water levels.

Residents are advised to avoid these routes and exercise extra caution when driving. Do not attempt to drive through deep water as it poses a significant risk to life and property.