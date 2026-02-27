Heavy Rain Floods Rayong, Pluak Daeng Underwater, Small Cars Blocked

Rayong Struggles with Severe Flooding
On February 27, 2026, a heavy rainstorm has caused widespread flooding in Rayong, particularly in the Pluak Daeng area. Several roads are submerged, including the stretch from Magna to Kawasaki Ltd., where traffic is completely blocked, especially for small cars.
Flooded Areas and Traffic Hazards
The rain has caused flash flooding in many parts of the province, with the situation in Pluak Daeng being the most critical. Local authorities, including acting mayor of Pluak Daeng, and emergency response teams, are on-site to assess damage and work on draining water to alleviate public distress.
Dangerous Flooded Spots – Avoid These Areas
Several roads are dangerously flooded, posing risks to motorists. The critical areas to avoid include:
Residents are advised to avoid these routes and exercise extra caution when driving. Do not attempt to drive through deep water as it poses a significant risk to life and property.
Emergency Services and Support
The Pluak Daeng Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, together with the Engineering Department, has deployed teams to install warning signs and assist with traffic management. Water pumps are also being prepared to expedite drainage from the affected areas.
For those facing urgent issues or in need of emergency assistance, the emergency hotline for Pluak Daeng Municipality is available at 033-017729.
Image Reference: Pluak Daeng Municipality