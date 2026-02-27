Heavy Rain Floods Rayong, Pluak Daeng Underwater, Small Cars Blocked

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

Heavy rain causes severe flooding in Rayong, particularly in Pluak Daeng. Key roads submerged. Authorities rush to drain water and have set up an emergency hotline for assistance.

Rayong Struggles with Severe Flooding

On February 27, 2026, a heavy rainstorm has caused widespread flooding in Rayong, particularly in the Pluak Daeng area. Several roads are submerged, including the stretch from Magna to Kawasaki Ltd., where traffic is completely blocked, especially for small cars.

Flooded Areas and Traffic Hazards

The rain has caused flash flooding in many parts of the province, with the situation in Pluak Daeng being the most critical. Local authorities, including acting mayor of Pluak Daeng, and emergency response teams, are on-site to assess damage and work on draining water to alleviate public distress.

Dangerous Flooded Spots – Avoid These Areas

Several roads are dangerously flooded, posing risks to motorists. The critical areas to avoid include:

  • Wang Ta Phin Intersection: Both sides of the road are flooded, causing very slow traffic movement.
  • Nang Len Shop Area: Water covers the road, so extra caution is needed.
  • Klong Fai Ta Ae: Water levels continue to rise.
  • Magna to Kawasaki Factory Area: This is the most critical area where no vehicles can pass due to the extremely high water levels.

Residents are advised to avoid these routes and exercise extra caution when driving. Do not attempt to drive through deep water as it poses a significant risk to life and property.

Emergency Services and Support

The Pluak Daeng Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, together with the Engineering Department, has deployed teams to install warning signs and assist with traffic management. Water pumps are also being prepared to expedite drainage from the affected areas.

For those facing urgent issues or in need of emergency assistance, the emergency hotline for Pluak Daeng Municipality is available at 033-017729.

