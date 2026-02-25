Summer Storm Hits Northern Thailand; Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, and Hail Expected

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a summer storm in northern Thailand, effective until February 25, 2026.

The storm is characterized by thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and possible lightning strikes. This storm is caused by a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China, which is covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea.

This causes southerly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture over the Northeast, Central, East, and the Gulf of Thailand, while the western air current from Myanmar moves into the North and upper Northeast. Meanwhile, the upper region of Thailand experiences hot weather.

The public is urged to be cautious during this summer storm, especially avoiding open areas, large trees, unstable structures, and advertising billboards. Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare for possible damage to agricultural products and livestock.