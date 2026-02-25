Summer Storm Hits Northern Thailand; Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, and Hail Expected

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about a summer storm in northern Thailand, effective until February 25, 2026.
The storm is characterized by thunderstorms, heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and possible lightning strikes. This storm is caused by a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China, which is covering the eastern part of the Northeast and the South China Sea.
This causes southerly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture over the Northeast, Central, East, and the Gulf of Thailand, while the western air current from Myanmar moves into the North and upper Northeast. Meanwhile, the upper region of Thailand experiences hot weather.
The public is urged to be cautious during this summer storm, especially avoiding open areas, large trees, unstable structures, and advertising billboards. Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare for possible damage to agricultural products and livestock.
Additionally, individuals should take care of their health as weather conditions change.
For updates, please follow the Meteorological Department's announcements via their website at www.tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day. This is the final announcement for this storm event.
Northern Thailand:
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Low temperatures will range from 19-24°C, with highs from 27-36°C. Winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 km/h.
Northeastern Thailand:
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong winds, hail, and heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Low temperatures will range from 21-24°C, with highs from 33-35°C. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-20 km/h.
Central Thailand:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with strong winds and hail in some areas, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Low temperatures will range from 23-25°C, with highs from 33-36°C. Winds will be from the south at 10-20 km/h.
Eastern Thailand:
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong winds in some areas, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Low temperatures will range from 23-27°C, with highs from 32-36°C. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-30 km/h. The sea will have waves of less than 1 meter, but areas with thunderstorms may see waves higher than 2 meters.
Southern Thailand (Eastern side):
Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Surat Thani. Low temperatures will range from 23-25°C, with highs from 31-36°C. Winds will be from the southeast at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves around 1 meter, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves over 2 meters.
Southern Thailand (Western side):
Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi. Low temperatures will range from 24-26°C, with highs from 34-36°C. Winds will be from the east at 15-30 km/h. The sea will have waves around 1 meter, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves over 2 meters.
Bangkok and Surrounding Areas:
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with strong winds in some parts. Low temperatures will range from 25-27°C, with highs from 33-35°C. Winds will be from the south at 10-20 km/h.