Russia sells 300,000 ounces of gold, earns 50 billion THB as prices hit record

Russia’s central bank sold a total of 300,000 ounces of gold in January 2026, taking advantage of record-high gold prices, potentially generating as much as $1.68 billion (approximately 52.2 billion THB). The sale occurred as gold prices surged to historic levels, surpassing $5,500 per ounce for the first time.

In January, the average gold price was approximately $4,700 per ounce, and the sale of 300,000 ounces is estimated to have earned Russia between $1.41 billion and $1.68 billion (around 43.8 billion to 52.2 billion THB).

Despite this large sale, Russia's total gold reserves dropped to 74.5 million ounces, marking the first decline in the country’s gold reserves since October 2025.

Although Russia’s gold reserves decreased in volume, the value of its gold reserves increased by 23% in January 2026, reaching $402.7 billion due to the record-breaking gold prices during the month.