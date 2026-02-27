12Go Asia: The Startup Digitizing Southeast Asia’s Transit Network

Though headquartered in Singapore, the company operates primarily out of its Bangkok office, led by a management team of Western expatriates with deep roots in the region. Currently, 12Go’s footprint spans Thailand, Malaysia, and Cambodia, with a heavy strategic focus on the Thai market.



Seamless Booking and Local Integration

The platform distinguishes itself through a user-friendly interface available via web, iOS, and Android. To bridge the gap between digital services and local habits, 12Go offers a wide array of payment options, including credit cards, PayPal, and—crucially for the Thai market—over-the-counter payments at 7-Eleven.