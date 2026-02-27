12Go Asia: The Startup Digitizing Southeast Asia’s Transit Network

BANGKOK — While airlines have long embraced the digital age, regional ground and water transport in Southeast Asia has remained largely fragmented. Enter 12Go Asia, a Singapore-incorporated startup founded in 2013 that is aiming to become the premier booking gateway for buses and ferries across the region.

Though headquartered in Singapore, the company operates primarily out of its Bangkok office, led by a management team of Western expatriates with deep roots in the region. Currently, 12Go’s footprint spans Thailand, Malaysia, and Cambodia, with a heavy strategic focus on the Thai market.


Seamless Booking and Local Integration

The platform distinguishes itself through a user-friendly interface available via web, iOS, and Android. To bridge the gap between digital services and local habits, 12Go offers a wide array of payment options, including credit cards, PayPal, and—crucially for the Thai market—over-the-counter payments at 7-Eleven.

