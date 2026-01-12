Natthaphong outlines “orange government” coalition model

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, said a future “people’s government” does not necessarily have to be a single-party administration, arguing that coalition partners could be included if the party falls short of 250 MPs — provided they accept a cross-ministry governing structure designed to deliver unified policy implementation.

Speaking at Channel 3 on 12 January 2026 during a “Thailand Vision 2035” programme, Natthaphong said the party’s platform sets out 12 national agendas, distilled into four levers to be overseen by four deputy prime ministers under what he called a “people’s government” aimed at dismantling “grey systems”.

He said the four pillars are: