Oil pares gains after White House pledge to protect Gulf shipping

Navy escorts and insurance backstop

Oil prices pulled back on Wednesday, March 4, after the White House pledged to safeguard shipping through the Gulf, cooling markets that had surged earlier in the week amid disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump said the US Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if needed, while directing the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf.