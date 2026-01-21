Thailand’s 2025 rice exports top target at 7.9m tonnes

Iraq, South Africa and the US among top markets

Arada said Thailand’s key export markets in 2025 included:

Iraq: 1.00 million tonnes (up 0.41%)

South Africa: 0.88 million tonnes (up 5.11%)

United States: 0.82 million tonnes (down 3.60%)

China: 0.65 million tonnes (up 48.95%)

Senegal: 0.29 million tonnes (down 41.10%)

2026 outlook: fierce price competition, 7m-tonne forecast

Arada said 2026 would remain challenging, with market conditions expected to be similar to 2025 and price competition staying intense.

Based on a joint assessment with the private sector and the Thai Rice Exporters Association, she said global competition was likely to remain high as world rice output increases, while import demand from major partners such as Indonesia could fall sharply due to its food self-sufficiency policy.

She added that Thai exports could also face headwinds from the global economy, baht strength and volatility, and geopolitical tensions that may push up freight costs.

Still, she noted that geopolitical risks could also prompt some importing countries to build up stockpiles to bolster food security—creating potential opportunities for Thai exporters. Thailand’s rice exports in 2026 are forecast at 7 million tonnes, she said.

DFT to push orders, expand premium markets and G2G deals

Arada said the DFT had prepared a plan to support rice exports and secure orders to absorb Thai output, working with the private sector to protect existing markets and expand in high-potential ones.

The department plans to send trade delegations to strengthen ties and build confidence with major importers such as Japan, China, the United States, Canada and South Africa, to deepen trade cooperation and boost export opportunities.

She said the DFT would also continue to pursue government-to-government (G2G) rice sales with China and Singapore, while expanding premium rice markets in countries such as Germany, Switzerland and the United States.

The department will further promote Thai rice through international trade fairs—linking smaller operators with importers for business matching—and step up online promotion to broaden awareness and stimulate demand, including among younger consumers.

