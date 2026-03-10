How much can 26°C save on power bills and energy use?

As geopolitical tensions continue to drive up oil prices and push the country’s energy costs higher, Thailand’s Energy Ministry has launched measures to reduce electricity consumption in government agencies and encourage households to save power, as the country prepares for further volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East.
With domestic electricity bills expected to rise in line with higher fuel costs, the ministry is promoting a simple message: set air-conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius.
The question is how much difference that single number can really make in helping Thailand through the crisis.
When one degree is more than just a matter of comfort
According to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), raising the air-conditioner temperature by 1 degree Celsius can reduce electricity consumption by around 3-5%. The main reason lies in the compressor, which is the most energy-intensive part of the unit.
When the temperature setting is increased, for example from 25°C to 26°C, the gap between the outdoor temperature and the indoor temperature narrows. This means the compressor does not have to work as hard and can cycle off more quickly, reducing power use.
For a typical household using a 12,000-BTU air-conditioner for eight hours a day, the savings could be as follows:
These estimates are based on an average electricity tariff of around 4-5 baht per unit and regular daily use.
Big impact if households act together
On a national scale, the potential savings are far greater. Thailand currently has more than 22 million households, with around 55% of them, or roughly 12 million homes, equipped with air-conditioners.
If every one of those households raised the temperature setting by just 1 degree, total electricity consumption could fall by no less than 180-324 million units per month. In value terms, that would amount to savings of around 720 million to 1.3 billion baht per month.
Such a reduction would also ease the burden of fuel imports during a period of energy uncertainty.
The Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) estimates that if Thai consumers collectively increased their air-conditioner settings by 1-2 degrees, electricity demand could fall by several hundred megawatts, equivalent to the generating capacity of one medium-sized power plant.
Lower electricity use during the hottest afternoon hours would also help maintain grid stability and reduce the risk of brownouts or blackouts.
How to make 26°C feel comfortable on hot days
To stop 26°C from feeling too warm, energy officials recommend several supporting measures.
Using a fan alongside an air-conditioner set at 26-27°C can increase airflow and make the body feel around 1-2 degrees cooler, while a fan consumes far less electricity than an air-conditioner.
Regular cleaning also helps. Dust on filters and cooling coils forces the unit to work harder, so cleaning the air-conditioner every six months can reduce electricity use by a further 10-15%.
Households are also advised to check for air leaks around doors and windows and to use UV-blocking curtains to reduce heat build-up inside rooms.
In a time of rising energy costs, officials say that even a small change in temperature settings can produce meaningful savings for both households and the country as a whole.