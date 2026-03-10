How much can 26°C save on power bills and energy use?

As geopolitical tensions continue to drive up oil prices and push the country’s energy costs higher, Thailand’s Energy Ministry has launched measures to reduce electricity consumption in government agencies and encourage households to save power, as the country prepares for further volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East.

With domestic electricity bills expected to rise in line with higher fuel costs, the ministry is promoting a simple message: set air-conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius.

The question is how much difference that single number can really make in helping Thailand through the crisis.

When one degree is more than just a matter of comfort

According to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), raising the air-conditioner temperature by 1 degree Celsius can reduce electricity consumption by around 3-5%. The main reason lies in the compressor, which is the most energy-intensive part of the unit.

When the temperature setting is increased, for example from 25°C to 26°C, the gap between the outdoor temperature and the indoor temperature narrows. This means the compressor does not have to work as hard and can cycle off more quickly, reducing power use.

For a typical household using a 12,000-BTU air-conditioner for eight hours a day, the savings could be as follows: