Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Coordinates Urgent Search for Missing Travel Creator ‘Hlun Solo’ in Georgia

The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara works with Georgian officials and ex-pat volunteers to locate the YouTube creator missing for over two weeks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Thai diplomatic missions are working alongside Georgian authorities and local volunteer networks to locate Baworntat Pengsook, a popular 27-year-old travel content creator known as "Hlun Solo", who has been missing in Georgia for over two weeks.

Speaking on Wednesday, Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, director-general of the Department of Information and ministry spokesperson, stated that the ministry—via the Department of Consular Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, which exercises jurisdiction over Georgia—is closely monitoring the situation.

The embassy has coordinated with local Georgian law enforcement, the Thai honorary consul-designate in Georgia, and Thai ex-pat volunteers across the country to trace Mr Baworntat’s whereabouts while maintaining continuous contact with his family in Thailand. Georgian officials are actively investigating all available leads.

