Mine-clearance officer critically hurt in Sa Kaeo blast

A mine-clearance officer was critically injured after stepping on a PMN anti-personnel mine while surveying a confirmed hazardous area in Sa Kaeo province on Wednesday (July 29, 2026), the Burapha Task Force reported.
The incident occurred at about 11am in Ban Nong Chan, Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district. The officer was given emergency assistance before being taken to Aranyaprathet Hospital.
Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 1 was conducting a planned operation in Confirmed Hazardous Area CHA 27-01/01 in Ban Nong Chan, outside the area controlled by the combat unit.
The designated site covers 80,800 square metres. Mine-clearance and inspection work has been completed across 62,000 square metres, leaving 18,800 square metres, or 23.27%, classified as hazardous.
Sergeant Major First Class Udomsak Nuekman, a technical survey officer attached to the 30th Cavalry Battalion, was examining the area when he detected a line of old PMN mines.
He then began surveying the surrounding ground to determine the boundaries of the mined area.
At about 11am, Udomsak stepped on a PMN mine, triggering an explosion that left him critically injured.
He lost his left leg and sustained severe injuries to his right leg and left arm. He remained conscious immediately after the explosion.
The operational team suspended the mission immediately, provided emergency assistance and evacuated him to Aranyaprathet Hospital for urgent treatment.
The latest report stated that he remained in critical condition.