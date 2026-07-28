Chinese fan clash sparks uproar on Thai social media

Chinese social-media accounts presented a different version of events, alleging that staff did not examine the woman’s evidence before immediately using force against her.

Those accounts described the kick as an act of self-defence and alleged that a long-haired male staff member threw her to the ground.

Thai fans who said they witnessed the incident disputed that version. They maintained that video footage showed that those involved in restraining the woman were female staff members, rather than a male staff member as claimed in some Chinese accounts.

They also argued that the footage did not show staff rushing towards the woman, pinning her by the neck or using force first. Their account alleged that she resisted and kicked a female staff member before being restrained.

GMMTV suspends external staff member

GMMTV said its preliminary review found that, at certain points during the incident, a staff member had used force beyond what was appropriate for the situation.

The company expressed regret over the confrontation and its effects on those involved, stressing that it did not support violence in any form or under any circumstances.

GMMTV clarified that the staff member concerned was an external worker hired for the event and was not a permanent employee of the company.

It nevertheless acknowledged responsibility for supervising personnel assigned to its activities and suspended the individual’s engagement pending the completion of a fact-finding investigation.

The company also denied reports that it had filed a lawsuit against anyone involved in the incident.

GMMTV said it had no policy or practice of discriminating against anyone on the grounds of race or nationality. It described the confrontation as an isolated incident between individuals that did not reflect its attitude or policy towards people of any nationality.

The company pledged to review and improve its supervision of personnel at future events to prevent a similar incident.

Chinese embassy calls for prompt investigation

The Chinese embassy in Thailand announced on July 27 that it had received a report from the Chinese citizen involved.

The woman alleged that security personnel had used excessive force against her and removed her from the venue while she was attending the Bangkok event on July 25.

The embassy referred to GMMTV’s statement acknowledging that force beyond what was appropriate for the situation had been used at certain points.

It called on the relevant Thai authorities to establish the facts promptly and take appropriate action.

The embassy also said it would provide the Chinese citizen with necessary assistance within the scope of its responsibilities and protect her lawful rights and interests.

Sihasak orders fact-finding inquiry

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said at Sanam Luang on Tuesday (July 28) that he had ordered an inquiry to establish what had happened.

Asked about the large number of critical comments posted by Thai users on the Chinese embassy’s social-media page, Sihasak said the embassy had to explain its position.

“The facts still need to be investigated. The different reactions are understandable, but it would be better to establish the facts and ensure fairness for all sides,” he said.

Asked whether the government would contact the Chinese embassy to discuss the case, Sihasak said the inquiry should be completed first.

“We should establish the facts first and then decide how to proceed. Once the investigation is complete, we can discuss the matter,” he said, reiterating that all parties should be treated fairly.