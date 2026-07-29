From 300-Baht Factory Hand to Global Vlogger: The Inspiring Rise of Missing Creator 'Hlun Solo'

As prayers pour in for Baworntat Pengsook, missing in Georgia, we look at how a factory worker beat the odds to study at Chulalongkorn and travel the world.

Thai netizens have rallied together, offering prayers for the safe return of popular travel creator "Hlun Solo" after his family reported him missing in Georgia.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating closely with Georgian authorities and relevant agencies to track down his whereabouts.

While his fate remains unknown, the news has drawn widespread interest to his background, with many expressing admiration for his determination to pursue his dream of travelling the world.

The Nation takes a look back at his inspiring journey before he became Hlun Solo.

Humble Beginnings and Factory Shifts

Born Baworntat Pengsook, the 27-year-old content creator recently opened up about his upbringing on social media. Raised in Kalasin province by his grandmother following his father's death, he grew up without parental financial backing.

To save costs during his school years, he attended a local community school and applied for every scholarship available. Upon completing secondary education, lacking the funds required for higher education, Baworntat took a gap year to work in an industrial factory in Bangkok.

Enduring gruelling 10-hour daily shifts for a minimum wage of 300 baht, he lived in a modest rented room near the industrial estate. Yet, despite the exhaustion, he spent his off-hours preparing intensely for university scholarship exams.

