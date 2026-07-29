Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Coordinates Urgent Search for Missing Travel Creator ‘Hlun Solo’ in Georgia

The Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara works with Georgian officials and ex-pat volunteers to locate the YouTube creator missing for over two weeks.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Thai diplomatic missions are working alongside Georgian authorities and local volunteer networks to locate Baworntat Pengsook, a popular 27-year-old travel content creator known as "Hlun Solo", who has been missing in Georgia for over two weeks.
Speaking on Wednesday, Jaithai Upakarnitikaset, director-general of the Department of Information and ministry spokesperson, stated that the ministry—via the Department of Consular Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, which exercises jurisdiction over Georgia—is closely monitoring the situation.
The embassy has coordinated with local Georgian law enforcement, the Thai honorary consul-designate in Georgia, and Thai ex-pat volunteers across the country to trace Mr Baworntat’s whereabouts while maintaining continuous contact with his family in Thailand. Georgian officials are actively investigating all available leads.
The official diplomatic response follows a public appeal posted on 28 July by Baworntat’s brother, who revealed that the family had not heard from the vlogger since 13 July 2026. Mr Baworntat had travelled to Georgia alone to film material for his YouTube channel.
The family’s appeal quickly gained traction across Thai social media. Travel bloggers, tour operators, and Thai nationals residing in Georgia shared missing-person notices and contacted local business contacts to assist search efforts.
In a subsequent update, Baworntat’s brother urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified rumours or speculation, warning that inaccurate information could hamper official search operations and cause further distress to the family.
Known for his solo budget-travel adventures across more than 50 countries, Mr Baworntat has built a strong following by documenting journeys to remote and lesser-known destinations.
Beyond his travel vlogs, he is widely recognised for sharing his personal backstory—rising from a factory worker earning 300 baht a day to securing a scholarship at Chulalongkorn University before saving enough capital to pursue his ambition of travelling the world.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that further updates will be provided as soon as new information is confirmed by local authorities in Georgia.