Thailand Pushes 27bn-Baht Rail Link Connecting Gulf to Andaman Coast

The Ministry of Transport advances the 110-km Chumphon–Ranong dual-track railway project to link the main rail network to the Andaman deep-sea port for the first time.

The Ministry of Transport is pushing ahead with a strategic 27-billion-baht ($750 million) dual-track railway line connecting Chumphon to Ranong Port, aiming to link Thailand’s primary national rail system with a deep-sea port on the Andaman coast for the first time.

Speaking on Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Transport Sanphet Boonyamanee outlined the initiative as a critical step in completing a "missing link" within the national logistics framework, aligning with infrastructure policies set out by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul.

The project encompasses a 110-kilometre stretch designed to create a seamless multimodal transport network integrating roads, railways, ports, airports, and border crossings.

