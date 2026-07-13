Logistics Hub Vision: Thailand Seeks to Transform Chiang Saen Port to Drive Sino-Thai Trade

A 74% surge in container traffic, driven by Chinese demand for Thai durian, anchors plans to transform Chiang Saen Port into a major regional trade hub.

The Ministry of Transport has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to establish Chiang Saen Commercial Port as a premier logistics hub, positioning it as Thailand's primary northern trade gateway to Southern China and the wider Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS).

Visiting the site in Chiang Rai province on Monday, Deputy Minister of Transport Sanphet Bunyamanee met with local customs officials and a delegation from the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) to evaluate water transport infrastructure and coordinate cross-border expansions.

Situated on the banks of the Mekong River, Chiang Saen Port serves as a critical geostrategic asset. Historically, total trade handled through the Chiang Saen Customs House has consistently shown a stark trade surplus for Thailand, with full-year export values typically hovering between 5,300 million and 7,500 million baht, while imports have remained low at roughly 300 million to 400 million baht annually.

Recent ten-month performance figures show total border and cross-border trade at Chiang Saen Custom House hitting 5,962 million baht. Outbound shipments dominated the balance sheet at 5,650 million baht (over 94 per cent of total trade), driven by fuel, cement, livestock, and consumer items. In contrast, imports accounted for just 312 million baht.

