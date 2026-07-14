Japan closely monitors US proposal on ICC member withdrawals

TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2026
|Jiji Press
Japan closely monitors US proposal on ICC member withdrawals

Japan is monitoring Washington’s campaign to persuade ICC members to withdraw, while reaffirming its commitment to the court and the rule of law.

  • Japan is "closely watching with concern" a United States proposal that urges member states to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).
  • A government spokesperson reaffirmed Japan's consistent support for the ICC, viewing it as a crucial part of upholding the rule of law.
  • The US proposal, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, argues that the court poses a threat to American sovereignty.
  • The current president of the ICC is Tomoko Akane of Japan, with whom Japan's Prime Minister has affirmed cooperation.

Japan has reiterated its support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) while expressing concern over a US effort to persuade member states to leave the court.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference on Tuesday (July 14) that Tokyo was “closely watching with concern” the US government’s plan.

He said Japan had “consistently supported the ICC” as part of efforts to eradicate serious crimes and uphold the rule of law.

His remarks followed an announcement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (July 13) that Washington would urge ICC members to withdraw.

Rubio argued that the court posed a threat to US sovereignty.

Tomoko Akane of Japan currently serves as president of the ICC.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met Akane at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo in January, when they affirmed their cooperation in upholding the rule of law.

Japan closely monitors US proposal on ICC member withdrawals

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press

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