Mitsubishi UFJ passes Toyota to lead Japan’s market value rankings

Mitsubishi UFJ overtakes Toyota as Japan’s most valuable company

Expectations of stronger earnings after the Bank of Japan’s rate increases lifted the megabank’s shares to a record and pushed its valuation above 42 trillion yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. overtook Toyota Motor Corp. to become Japan’s most valuable company by market capitalisation for the first time on Monday, 13 July, as the Bank of Japan’s interest-rate increases improved the operating environment for banks and strengthened expectations of profit growth.

Its shares closed at 3,541 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after reaching an all-time high of 3,564 yen during the session.