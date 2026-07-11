Japan's JAXA successfully lands test rocket for future reuse

At its Noshiro testing center in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, the RV-X test rocket slowly landed after rising about 11 metres and moving horizontally while maintaining a vertical position during its 40-second flight.
JAXA found no major issues with the test rocket after the landing. The agency will analyze data gathered from the flight test.
"We completed the test flight properly and obtained data that we had wanted," JAXA research and development manager Takashi Ito said at a press conference. "We're relieved after (the test rocket) properly took off and landed."
The 7.3-metre-long, 1.8-metre-diameter test rocket, which uses liquid hydrogen fuel, is a prototype of the reusable first stage of future large rockets.
The flight test was originally scheduled for March, but it was postponed due to bad weather and ground equipment issues. JAXA may conduct a second test, depending on the data gathered in the first test.
JAXA is collaborating with Germany and France to develop technology for the reuse of rockets. During fiscal 2026, it plans to launch a larger test rocket with the same engine in French Guiana.
US entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX has already developed rocket reuse technology for practical use.
In Japan, Honda Motor Co. successfully conducted a takeoff and landing test using a 6.3-metre-long test rocket in June last year.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]