Japan's JAXA successfully lands test rocket for future reuse

"We completed the test flight properly and obtained data that we had wanted," JAXA research and development manager Takashi Ito said at a press conference. "We're relieved after (the test rocket) properly took off and landed."



The 7.3-metre-long, 1.8-metre-diameter test rocket, which uses liquid hydrogen fuel, is a prototype of the reusable first stage of future large rockets.



The flight test was originally scheduled for March, but it was postponed due to bad weather and ground equipment issues. JAXA may conduct a second test, depending on the data gathered in the first test.

