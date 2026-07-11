Recovery in bluefin tuna stocks brings new headaches for Japan

At an international conference on tuna haul quotas being held in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki through Tuesday, the Japanese government stressed that the unprecedented abundance of bluefin tuna is causing various problems for the ecosystem and the fishing industry.



According to the latest data from the International Scientific Committee for Tuna and Tuna-Like Species in the North Pacific Ocean, tuna stocks increased from around 12,000 tons in 2010 to 144,000 tons in 2022. If current resource management measures are maintained, the figure is predicted to exceed 200,000 tons in 2030.



Last month, Japan's Fisheries Agency held a briefing session on its strategy for the conference, but a fishery worker from Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, reported that despite reduced fishing trips and longline hooks, so much tuna are being caught that many need to be released.

