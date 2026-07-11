Inside All About Khon: Ayutthaya's Hidden Royal Mask Sanctuary

Paired with an ornate, glittering headdress or mask, a performer can carry close to ten kilograms of costume.

The physical stamina required to dance gracefully under hot stage lights while bearing that weight is considerable — though it pales beside the labour needed to make it:







The Nern Thummung Silk Brocade: the premium fabric uses patterns exclusive to the SUPPORT Foundation. Weaving is so intricate that a master artisan completes just 3 centimetres a day, and a single bolt of the finished silk is valued at roughly 200,000 baht.





The 22-layer mask: traditional masks are built from layers of sacred khoi paper. Artisans apply between 17 and 22 layers over a mould, each one left to dry fully in natural sunlight before the next is added.

Caring for these garments demands equal discipline. Modern dry cleaning, detergents and harsh chemicals are banned outright, as they would damage the organic dyes and gold leaf. Instead, costumes are dipped gently in plain water and hung out by hand to dry in the sun.

Mythic cosmology and stagecraft

The centre's upper floors move from delicate textiles to the grand scale of stagecraft and mythic architecture, housing the hand-painted backdrops and kinetic effects used in the Cultural Centre's annual productions.

One highlight is a striking sculpture of Lord Narai – the King of Gods and an incarnation of Vishnu – rendered in deep purple and riding the mythical Garuda, offering a neat lesson in Thai symbolism.

Guides point out that the Garuda sits directly above Narai in his palace, illustrating the root of Thai royal iconography: because Thai monarchs are traditionally regarded as earthly incarnations of Rama, an avatar of Narai, the Garuda became the enduring emblem of royal seals, government insignia and the national flag.

Nearby halls show how ancient stories are translated into physical space through ingenious stage engineering. Among the most impressive pieces is a fully functional scale-model wooden sailboat, built with Royal Thai Navy assistance, complete with a remotely operated rudder and a folding sail system designed for a moving stage.

Giant sculptures elsewhere demonstrate the forced-perspective techniques developed by the foundation's set designers: painted palace windows are built as asymmetrical trapezoids, taller on the edge facing the audience, to create an illusion of depth on a flat backdrop.

Visitors can stand before towering figures from the Ramakien, Thailand's adaptation of the Ramayana, including Hong Khon, a giant capable of changing his size, and the fearsome sea goddess who once swallowed the monkey general Hanuman whole.

A safeguarded legacy

The global importance of this work was recognised on 29 November 2018, when UNESCO inscribed Khon on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity — a milestone celebrated throughout the Koh Kerd centre, which functions as a working academy rather than a passive museum, passing techniques on to the next generation.

Crucially, preservation does not mean the art form is frozen in time.

Khon was once a strictly male discipline, with men performing every role, including the graceful parts of Sita and the celestial angels. Today the stage has opened to actresses, adding new realism and vocal range. For travellers decoding the dancers' stylised gestures, curators offer one tip: watch the floral garlands on the headdresses. Female characters wear theirs on the left, male characters on the right.

To help these pieces withstand central Thailand's tropical climate, the centre is converting its storage and display halls into fully air-conditioned spaces, protecting the mineral paints from cracking and the gold leaf from deteriorating.

Practical information

For travellers seeking an authentic detour from Ayutthaya's usual tourist trail, All About Khon offers an unmatched, immersive look into the heart of classical Thai drama.



Location: Arts of the Kingdom Museum precinct, Koh Kerd Sub-district, Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.



Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 09:30–16:00 (last ticket sales 15:30). Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.



Admission: 150 baht for general admission; 75 baht for students, researchers and those aged 60 and over. Free for children under 120cm tall, monks and visitors with disabilities.



