Their Majesties attend premiere of Khon performance Ramakien: Sathyapalee at Thailand Cultural Centre

On November 2, 2025, at 7:33pm, Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok, to attend the premiere performance of the Khon masked dance-drama presented by the SUPPORT Foundation under the royal patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, entitled “The Ramakien: Sathyapalee Episode.”

On this occasion, His Majesty granted an audience to Thanavapat Tokrathok, who plays Ongkot, to present the programme booklet to the King, and to Rapee Sitthichai, who plays Prince Ongkot, to present the programme booklet to Her Majesty the Queen.





Their Majesties also granted an audience to Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, deputy chairman and secretary-general of The SUPPORT Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother and chairman of the Khon performance, who reported on the objectives of staging the Ramakien: Sathyapalee Episode.

The performance was organised in tribute to the boundless benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, who has continuously promoted and supported Khon performances as a way of preserving Thai cultural heritage and the nation’s traditional performing arts for future generations.