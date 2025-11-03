Their Majesties attend premiere of Khon performance Ramakien: Sathyapalee at Thailand Cultural Centre

On November 2, 2025, at 7:33pm, Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok, to attend the premiere performance of the Khon masked dance-drama presented by the SUPPORT Foundation under the royal patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, entitled “The Ramakien: Sathyapalee Episode.”
On this occasion, His Majesty granted an audience to Thanavapat Tokrathok, who plays Ongkot, to present the programme booklet to the King, and to Rapee Sitthichai, who plays Prince Ongkot, to present the programme booklet to Her Majesty the Queen.
Their Majesties also granted an audience to Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, deputy chairman and secretary-general of The SUPPORT Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother and chairman of the Khon performance, who reported on the objectives of staging the Ramakien: Sathyapalee Episode.
The performance was organised in tribute to the boundless benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, who has continuously promoted and supported Khon performances as a way of preserving Thai cultural heritage and the nation’s traditional performing arts for future generations.
During the evening, Their Majesties watched a Traa dance patterns of the male characters in Khon performed by senior masters, a reverential dance honouring Her Majesty The Queen Mother’s grace and kindness, and a short film showing the behind-the-scenes preparations for the Khon performance Ramakien: Sathyapalee.
The SUPPORT Foundation’s Khon production “The Ramakien: Sathyapalee Episode” is based on the royal literary composition of King Rama I, portraying the virtue of gratitude and the peril of broken vows. It also reflects one’s duty to serve the nation and benefactors with loyalty, honesty, and perseverance — qualities to be emulated by future generations.
The episode recounts how Totsakan (Ravana) transforms into a giant crab to sabotage the royal tonsure ceremony of Prince Ongkot, but is defeated by Phali, who was granted divine power by Lord Shiva. Later, Thotsapee, the arrogant and ungrateful son of Thotsapha, is slain by Phali in a cave, leading to a tragic misunderstanding between Phali and his younger brother Sukrip (Sugriva). Sukrip then seeks refuge with Phra Ram (Rama) and joins him in battle against Phali, who, before dying, entrusts his kingdom to Rama.
Later, Totsakan orders Mandodari to concoct a magic elixir to revive his fallen troops, but Rama dispatches Hanuman and the monkey army to destroy the ritual. Evil is ultimately defeated, and Totsakan’s forces retreat — a performance rich in beauty, grace, and moral lessons.
The production stems from Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother’s royal remark, “If no one watches, I will watch myself,” which inspired the revival of Khon performances under royal patronage across Thailand.
Her Majesty graciously provided royal funds to support research and development of traditional costumes and make-up, ensuring their authenticity according to ancient standards. Her Majesty has personally encouraged and guided every aspect of Khon’s preservation — gathering expert teachers and artists to study the craftsmanship and wisdom behind this classical art.
Her Majesty instructed the SUPPORT Foundation to restore and recreate traditional Khon costumes, crowns, masks, and ornaments with exquisite craftsmanship; to modernise stage make-up while maintaining traditional aesthetics; and to promote the study of Khon among interested students and young artists.
This has led to the rise of new generations of skilled artisans — mask makers, weavers, embroiderers, silversmiths, goldsmiths, sculptors, painters, and make-up artists — all trained in the authentic style and discipline of Khon. Senior masters have also been encouraged to mentor young performers to ensure the art’s continuity — a source of great pride for the Thai people and the nation.
After the performance, Their Majesties graciously granted an audience to Air Marshal Pakdee Saeng-Xuto, who presented the production team and Khon performers of the SUPPORT Foundation to receive royal bouquets of flowers in honour of their participation.
The SUPPORT Foundation’s Khon performance “Ramakien: Sathyapalee Episode” will be staged from 6 November to 8 December 2025 at the Main Hall of the Thailand Cultural Centre.
Tickets are now available via Thai Ticket Major, telephone 0-2262-3456 or www.thaiticketmajor.com