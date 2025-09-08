Thai Foundation Announces Khon Performance of the Year

A Thai foundation has announced a highly anticipated Khon performance of the Ramakien, celebrating its annual production and honouring the royal family's patronage of the traditional dance.

At a press conference held recently at the Bureau of the Royal Household in Bangkok, the SUPPORT Foundation under Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother officially launched this year's performance.

The show, titled "Sathyapalee", is a new episode of the ancient epic Ramakien, focusing on the betrayal of the monkey king, Vali.

Naruemon Lormthong, a committee member of the foundation, highlighted the royal family's crucial role in preserving Khon.

She noted that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother has been a major patron, which led to Khon being recognised by UNESCO as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" in 2018.

"This is the 18th year we've held the Khon performance, and it is a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother and His Majesty the King," Naruemon said.

She added that 80% of the production is now complete, and the team has worked to adapt the performance for modern audiences while maintaining its original beauty and traditional elegance.