Stage set for grand Khon performance to mark two Royal milestones

This year’s performance celebrates two auspicious occasions of the Thai people: the 92nd birthday of HM Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on August 12, and the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King on July 28.

In honour of these milestones, the foundation selected the episode "Phra Chakrawatarn" from the Ramayana, which showcases the divine power of Chakra (Vishnu), who incarnates as Rama, the son of King Dasaratha of Ayodhya, to defeat evil forces.

This storyline symbolises the Chakri dynasty’s role in upholding peace and happiness for the Thai people.