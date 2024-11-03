Stage set for grand Khon performance to mark two Royal milestones

A blessing ceremony was held recently for the 2024 annual Khon performance by The Support Foundation of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.
The ceremony marked the first day of rehearsals for this year's show, titled “Phra Chakrawatarn”, at the main auditorium of the Thailand Cultural Centre.
This year’s performance celebrates two auspicious occasions of the Thai people: the 92nd birthday of HM Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on August 12, and the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King on July 28.
In honour of these milestones, the foundation selected the episode "Phra Chakrawatarn" from the Ramayana, which showcases the divine power of Chakra (Vishnu), who incarnates as Rama, the son of King Dasaratha of Ayodhya, to defeat evil forces.
This storyline symbolises the Chakri dynasty’s role in upholding peace and happiness for the Thai people.
The event is held in recognition of the Royal Family’s dedication to supporting Khon performances, preserving this precious national art form for Thai society.
The production will feature breathtaking performances by talented young actors selected and trained by master choreographers to ensure their movements honour traditional Thai dance.
Audiences will experience live Thai music, beautiful traditional costumes, and spectacular, specially crafted stage scenes of Phra Chakrawatarn, created exclusively for this grand Khon production.
The performance will run from November 7 to December 8, at the main auditorium of the Thailand Cultural Centre.
Tickets are available now at Thai Ticket Major outlets or online at www.thaiticketmajor.com. Prices are 2,000, 1,800, 1,000, 800, and 600 baht (Student round price 180 baht ). For inquiries, call 0-2262-3456.