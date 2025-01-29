Unique Khon outdoor performance set for February in Chiang Rai

More than 160 performers, including renowned Khon artists and local youth, will take part in a special outdoor Khon performance titled "Sacca Decha Phayamarn" (The Truth, Power and the Demon) next month.
Both Thais and foreigners are invited to experience the traditional Thai masked dance drama, Khon, at Singha Park in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, on February 14-15 as part of the International Balloon Festival.
The "Sacca Decha Phayamarn" episode aims to offer a new perspective on the character of Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of Ravana from the epic Ramayana, who will be portrayed by Isara Khaowalilait, senior executive vice president of Boon Rawd Brewery.
Set against the stunning backdrop of Singha Park's lake and mountains, the performance will combine traditional Khon elements with modern lighting and sound effects. The audience will be treated to a spectacular visual and auditory experience, with the performance taking place against the backdrop of a scenic lake and surrounded by the majestic mountains.
Surachet Fuengfu, a former Khon expert at the Fine Arts Department and the director of this performance, emphasised the importance of preserving the traditional art of Khon. This outdoor Khon performance provides a platform for young people in Chiang Rai to learn and perform Khon alongside experienced artists, ensuring the continuation of this cultural heritage.
In addition to the Khon performance, the International Balloon Festival offers a variety of activities, including hot air balloon rides, competitions, night glows, and concerts. Visitors can also explore Singha Park's many attractions, such as its tea plantation and adventure park.
Tickets for the International Balloon Festival are available for purchase online at Event Pass Ticket until February 9. Early bird tickets are available at a discounted rate: 1-day pass for 280 baht (regular price 300 baht) and 5-day pass for 1,250 baht (regular price 1,350 baht). Tickets can also be purchased offline at Singha Park Chiang Rai and the Department of Tea by Singha Park x MFU until 9th February. Tickets will be available at full price at the festival gate.