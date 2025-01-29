Unique Khon outdoor performance set for February in Chiang Rai

More than 160 performers, including renowned Khon artists and local youth, will take part in a special outdoor Khon performance titled "Sacca Decha Phayamarn" (The Truth, Power and the Demon) next month.

Both Thais and foreigners are invited to experience the traditional Thai masked dance drama, Khon, at Singha Park in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, on February 14-15 as part of the International Balloon Festival.

The "Sacca Decha Phayamarn" episode aims to offer a new perspective on the character of Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of Ravana from the epic Ramayana, who will be portrayed by Isara Khaowalilait, senior executive vice president of Boon Rawd Brewery.