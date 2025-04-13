DSI to question firms linked to collapsed Bangkok building

Pol Captain Surawut Rangsai, deputy director-general of the DSI, made the statement on Sunday as officials from the DSI, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, and Bang Sue Police Station visited the site to collect evidence.
The inquiry follows the collapse of a 30-storey building on March 28, triggered by an earthquake, which resulted in numerous fatalities, injuries and missing persons.
Surawut stated that the DSI is currently focusing on evidence collection and investigative efforts, noting that significant progress has already been made.
He explained that the department has summoned firms involved in the foreign business operation case for questioning during the aforementioned period. These include the contractors China Railway Number 10 and Italian-Thai Development.
In addition, companies that took part in the construction bidding process have also been called in for questioning.
Surawut revealed that the initial financial investigation found that funds had been transferred to two Chinese nationals. While the DSI currently holds relevant information, he said further details could not yet be disclosed.