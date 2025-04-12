Splashing into Spring: Social Media Buzzing for Thailand\'s Songkran

Thailand's much-loved Songkran festival, the traditional New Year celebration marked by joyous water fights, is just around the corner. And the excitement is palpable online, with social media awash with talk of the upcoming festivities.
Data wizards at Wisesight (Thailand) have been keeping a close eye on the digital chatter between 10th March and 10th April.
Their Zocial Eye tool picked up a whopping 106 million mentions and interactions across platforms, with Facebook leading the way, followed by TikTok.
The top hashtags? Simply #สงกรานต์ (Songkran), songkran2025, and สงกรานต์2025.
So, what's got everyone talking as Thailand prepares to cool down and celebrate?
The Soundtrack to Soaking: No Thai celebration is complete without music, and Songkran is no exception. Social media is alive with people hunting for the catchiest tunes to blast out during the water fights. Keywords around "เพลง" (song) are hugely popular, with millions of interactions. Keep an ear out for the "Kubuka song" doing the rounds on TikTok, along with the ever-popular "Baby Tee," and the infectiously upbeat "Bang Saen Danger Rak."
Dance Moves to Dodge the Drenching: Forget the heat, the real fever is the "Songkran dance moves" taking over the internet! Even before the first water pistol is fired, folks are sharing their moves, from the playful "Tha Gu Mai Fang" to the energetic steps of local celebrities. TikTok is full of people asking if you've got your Songkran groove sorted, with plenty of hilarious tutorials doing the rounds.
Waterproof Wonders: For those who want to stay looking their best even after a good soaking, "waterproof make-up" is the must-have trend. Millions of interactions show that looking good while getting drenched is a top priority! Beauty gurus on TikTok are showcasing all the essential smudge-proof products, from foundations to lipsticks. If you're after a flawless, long-lasting look for the water fights, now's the time to stock up!
Khon Kaen Crowned King of the Crowds (Online): When it comes to the most talked-about provinces for Songkran, Khon Kaen in the northeast is currently leading the pack online. Its famous "Ultimate Songkran on Khao Niao Road," complete with a unique "human wave," is generating serious buzz. Bangkok, despite being the capital, is a close second thanks to its massive "Maha Songkran World Water Festival" and celebrations on iconic streets. Chiang Mai, with its charming blend of traditional customs and relaxed vibes, is also a firm favourite.
Hotspots for Getting Hosed: If you're still undecided on where to join the water mayhem, social media is offering some clear pointers. ICONSIAM's riverside extravaganza, the globally ambitious "Maha Songkran World Water Festival" in Bangkok's Sanam Luang, the street party vibes of Banthad Thong, the EDM-fuelled "S2O Songkran Music Festival," and the classic hotspots of Silom and Khao San Road are all generating major online excitement.
So, whether you're heading out for some serious splashing or planning a relaxing break, have a safe and happy Songkran! Remember to be mindful of the environment, play responsibly, and cherish the time spent with loved ones. Here's to a joyful and memorable Thai New Year!