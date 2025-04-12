Splashing into Spring: Social Media Buzzing for Thailand\'s Songkran

Thailand's much-loved Songkran festival, the traditional New Year celebration marked by joyous water fights, is just around the corner. And the excitement is palpable online, with social media awash with talk of the upcoming festivities.

Data wizards at Wisesight (Thailand) have been keeping a close eye on the digital chatter between 10th March and 10th April.

Their Zocial Eye tool picked up a whopping 106 million mentions and interactions across platforms, with Facebook leading the way, followed by TikTok.

The top hashtags? Simply #สงกรานต์ (Songkran), songkran2025, and สงกรานต์2025.

So, what's got everyone talking as Thailand prepares to cool down and celebrate?

The Soundtrack to Soaking: No Thai celebration is complete without music, and Songkran is no exception. Social media is alive with people hunting for the catchiest tunes to blast out during the water fights. Keywords around "เพลง" (song) are hugely popular, with millions of interactions. Keep an ear out for the "Kubuka song" doing the rounds on TikTok, along with the ever-popular "Baby Tee," and the infectiously upbeat "Bang Saen Danger Rak."

