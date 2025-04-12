Thailand kicks off Songkran 2025 with grand parades and cultural showcases at Sanam Luang

Tourists and locals flocked to Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district on Friday to joyfully celebrate Songkran, or Thai traditional new year, marking the start of “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025”, which will last until Tuesday (April 15).

The event reimagines Thailand’s cultural identity through innovation and creativity, reinforcing the country’s charm as a global tourism destination during the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025.” The goal is to position Thailand among the top 10 festival destinations in the world.

The festival features an exciting array of events, headlined by the “Maha Songkran Parade”—a vibrant carnival-style procession themed around Thai Soft Power and “Thainess Iconic.” The parade, attended by over 500 performers, includes eight thematic floats: The Flow of Joy, Colors of the Season, Flavors of Thailand, Thai Elephants & Auspicious Animals, Glory of Thai Fighting Fish, Siamese Rhythm and Classical Entertainment, Tuk-Tuk Molam Parade, and Youthful Songkran Vibes.

The main parade will take place on Saturday at 5:30 PM, starting from Democracy Monument, proceeding along Ratchadamnoen Avenue, and ending at Sanam Luang. On Sunday, the parade will circle around Sanam Luang and be stationed there for displays until Tuesday.