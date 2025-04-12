Navigating the Splashing Season - Songkran Faces Water and Waste Dilemmas

The vibrant Songkran Festival, a cherished tradition marking the Thai New Year from April 13th to 15th, is once again upon us.
This culturally rich, religiously significant, and family-oriented event draws revellers, both local and international, into joyous water fights and community gatherings across the nation.
However, the sheer scale of the festivities brings into sharp focus the growing concerns surrounding water usage and waste management.
Historically rooted in cleansing rituals for good fortune and the respectful pouring of water on elders, Songkran's modern urban iteration, particularly in bustling Bangkok, has evolved into exuberant water battles involving hoses, water pistols, and large containers.
This transformation has led to a notable surge in water consumption during the holiday period.
In the Bangkok Metropolitan Region, average daily water usage hovers around 5.2 million cubic metres. Yet, during Songkran, this figure swells by an estimated 100,000 cubic metres daily, predominantly fuelled by the popular water-splashing activities.
Irrigation Chiefs Offer Reassurance on Water Reserves
Despite the anticipated increase in demand, the Royal Irrigation Department's Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) has offered assurances regarding water availability.
As of April 11th, 2025, the nation's large and medium-sized reservoirs hold a combined 46,197 million cubic metres (61% of total capacity), with 22,259 million cubic metres readily usable. Within the crucial Chao Phraya River Basin, the four principal dams hold 14,495 million cubic metres (58% capacity), with 7,799 million cubic metres available for use.
Nationwide water allocation stands at over 26,380 million cubic metres (90% of planned distribution), and off-season rice cultivation has reached 9.99 million rai (100% of target), with 6.35 million rai in the Chao Phraya Basin (98%).
Overall, half of the planted area nationwide has already been harvested.
The Royal Irrigation Department affirmed its commitment to supporting the Songkran traditions by releasing irrigation water from various reservoirs, allowing the public and tourists to partake in the water festivities and seek respite from the heat.
They stressed that this provision would not compromise water allocation plans for other sectors in the 2024/68 cycle.
Furthermore, the department extended well wishes for a safe and mindful Thai New Year, urging revellers to engage in moderate and responsible water play to minimise the risk of accidents.
Mounting Waste a Post-Festival Headache
Beyond water consumption, the sheer volume of waste generated during Songkran presents another significant environmental challenge.
In the 2024 festival, Bangkok alone reported a staggering 51,437 tonnes of refuse across its 50 districts, marking a 1,000-tonne increase from the previous year.
Hotspots like Khao San Road produced 58 tonnes of waste, with surrounding areas contributing a further 104 tonnes.
The bulk of this comprised polystyrene containers, plastic debris, glass bottles, and food scraps, particularly concentrated in tourist-heavy zones where daily waste averages can soar to 162 tonnes on Khao San Road.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Environment Department estimates that city-wide waste during Songkran can peak at 10,000 tonnes per day, underscoring the logistical and environmental complexities of managing such a surge.
Towards a Greener Splash: Initiatives for Sustainable Songkran
Recognising these environmental pressures, numerous agencies are championing initiatives to foster more sustainable Songkran celebrations.
Water Conservation Campaigns: Major urban centres, including Bangkok, are urging the public to opt for smaller water splashing implements instead of wasteful hoses and large containers.
Water Treatment and Reuse: Temporary water treatment facilities are being established in key event areas to collect and recycle used water for purposes like street cleaning and plant irrigation.
Educational Outreach: Schools and communities are conducting workshops to raise awareness about water conservation and waste reduction during the festival.
Promotion of Reusables: Campaigns are encouraging attendees to use reusable tableware and to diligently separate their waste.
While Songkran remains a deeply ingrained cultural tradition, in an era of diminishing natural resources, its celebration must increasingly align with environmental consciousness.
Experts advocate for the continuous cultivation of water and resource conservation ethics throughout the year, ensuring that Songkran can be enjoyed responsibly by generations to come without jeopardising the environment.