Navigating the Splashing Season - Songkran Faces Water and Waste Dilemmas

The vibrant Songkran Festival, a cherished tradition marking the Thai New Year from April 13th to 15th, is once again upon us.

This culturally rich, religiously significant, and family-oriented event draws revellers, both local and international, into joyous water fights and community gatherings across the nation.

However, the sheer scale of the festivities brings into sharp focus the growing concerns surrounding water usage and waste management.

Historically rooted in cleansing rituals for good fortune and the respectful pouring of water on elders, Songkran's modern urban iteration, particularly in bustling Bangkok, has evolved into exuberant water battles involving hoses, water pistols, and large containers.

This transformation has led to a notable surge in water consumption during the holiday period.

In the Bangkok Metropolitan Region, average daily water usage hovers around 5.2 million cubic metres. Yet, during Songkran, this figure swells by an estimated 100,000 cubic metres daily, predominantly fuelled by the popular water-splashing activities.

Irrigation Chiefs Offer Reassurance on Water Reserves

Despite the anticipated increase in demand, the Royal Irrigation Department's Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) has offered assurances regarding water availability.

As of April 11th, 2025, the nation's large and medium-sized reservoirs hold a combined 46,197 million cubic metres (61% of total capacity), with 22,259 million cubic metres readily usable. Within the crucial Chao Phraya River Basin, the four principal dams hold 14,495 million cubic metres (58% capacity), with 7,799 million cubic metres available for use.

