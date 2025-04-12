The many flavours of Thailand\'s iconic Songkran streets

While many associate Songkran with the legendary water fights in Bangkok’s Khao San Road, the festival has expanded across the country with unique, regional twists. From the bustling capital to small towns, Songkran has transformed streets into lively arenas of culture and celebration.

Khao San Road: The original Songkran street

Khao San Road, the first official Songkran street in Thailand, was established in 1992 as a hotspot for tourists looking to experience the water fights in full swing.

With its vibrant atmosphere, lined with street vendors, music and endless water battles, Khao San became the epicentre of Songkran celebrations, drawing both locals and international visitors.

The street's transformation from a backpacker’s haven to a must-visit Songkran destination has inspired other provinces to follow suit.

Khon Kaen’s Sticky Rice Street: The first inspired provincial Songkran road

In 2002, Khon Kaen became the first province to replicate the concept of Khao San’s Songkran festivities. The city designated Sri Chan Road as the official Songkran street and aptly named it “Sticky Rice Street” (ถนนข้าวเหนียว), a nod to the region’s signature dish.

The event, now spanning from Na Muang Road to the city’s iconic gate, is famous for its fun-loving crowd, parades and traditional northeastern music.