The scented water that gives Songkran its unique fragrance

The perfumed water will be much in demand this week as people seek a respite from the heat of April.

Scented water is considered a traditional Thai perfume. The scent can be mixed with water because it is alcohol-free, unlike western perfumes. Nam Ob Thai is made from pure water and is also affordable.

"We turn pure water into a fragrance. We bless people by pouring fragrant water mixed with pure water over them. The water is refreshing as well as fragrant," said Thiwaporn Sektrakul, a former lawyer who has become a Thai traditional fragrance expert and has founded "Deva Phirom”, her own Thai traditional perfume brand.

She learned the ancient "Nam Ob Thai" recipes while studying under royal patronage.

Harvesting flowers

Jasmine, Mon Rose, Champaka, and Ylang Ylang are the most common flowers used in scented water.

Thai flowers are harvested at precise times of the day in order to obtain the greatest scent from each species of flower. For instance, the “Saiyud” flower loses its fragrance after 10 am. To tap its smell, it must be picked before 10 am.

The aroma of Thai flowers coupled with smoke from the scented candle is the water's signature scent.

Aside from fragrant water, "Nam Ob Thai" also contains a powder component that acts as a scent carrier. It is a byproduct of the sea salt production process and has properties that help heal acne and skin blemishes.