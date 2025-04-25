Songkran festival spending drops amid economic and social concerns

The Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN (Thailand) reported that this year’s Songkran felt more subdued overall, whether in terms of spending or participation by Thai people.

For example, the traditional water-splashing festivities saw a noticeable drop in interest. More than 33% of respondents said they preferred to avoid the crowds, choosing instead to spend quiet time at home with family.

Spending in April was lower compared to the trend observed in February. However, the sweltering heat during the festival led to increased spending on household goods, clothing, and travel.

“Although Thais are trying to tighten their budgets, many still find reasons to spend — for themselves and their families — in order to bring joy and comfort,” the institute noted.