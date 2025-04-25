Songkran festival spending drops amid economic and social concerns

The Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN (Thailand) reported that this year’s Songkran felt more subdued overall, whether in terms of spending or participation by Thai people.
For example, the traditional water-splashing festivities saw a noticeable drop in interest. More than 33% of respondents said they preferred to avoid the crowds, choosing instead to spend quiet time at home with family.
Spending in April was lower compared to the trend observed in February. However, the sweltering heat during the festival led to increased spending on household goods, clothing, and travel.
“Although Thais are trying to tighten their budgets, many still find reasons to spend — for themselves and their families — in order to bring joy and comfort,” the institute noted.
Regional spending patterns also varied. In the Central and Eastern regions, activity remained vibrant, with increased expenditure on travel and gatherings. In contrast, the South saw the most significant decline, largely due to ongoing concerns in border areas, prompting more cautious spending behaviour.
Among different age groups, those aged 20–29 tended to stay at home to save money, purchasing only essential items. Meanwhile, other age groups were more inclined to travel and dine with family as a way to recharge both physically and mentally.
At this time, public interest has shifted toward broader societal issues. Many Thais continue to pay close attention to justice and growing instability in society.
Arunroj Laocharoenwong, deputy director of strategic planning at Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living ASEAN (Thailand), offered the following recommendations for brands looking to connect with consumers during the festival:
Region-specific Songkran marketing through the “colours of Thai hearts” campaign: Brands should take part in creating festive vibrancy nationwide by celebrating the uniqueness of local cultures and lifestyles in each region.
Reimagining April with fresh experiences: Brands can engage consumers through simple yet creative marketing campaigns during the festival. Short films or content series can be used to tell heartfelt stories, with products woven in as a bridge to moments of care and connection.