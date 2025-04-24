Tourists invited to experience Mon traditional Songkran festival in Phra Pradaeng

Travellers who missed the main Songkran festivities earlier this month will have a second chance to enjoy Thailand’s iconic water-splashing celebration. The Mon Traditional Songkran Festival will take place in Phra Pradaeng District, Samut Prakan, from Friday to Sunday.

While the nationwide Songkran Festival typically runs from April 13–15, Phra Pradaeng’s unique celebration, known as Wan Lai Songkran Phra Pradaeng – or the Water Flowing Days of Songkran – is held later in accordance with local customs preserved by the ethnic Mon community.

This vibrant annual event reflects the deep-rooted traditions of the Mon descendants residing in Samut Prakan. Festival highlights include locals donning traditional Mon attire, performing classical dances, and showcasing cultural performances. Families also gather to make merit for their ancestors, reinforcing the spirit of unity and remembrance.