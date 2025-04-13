US Secretary of State sends Songkran greetings to Thai people

In his message, Secretary Rubio expressed his hope that this new year will be one of good fortune and fresh beginnings for the Thai people.

He emphasized the deep appreciation that the United States and the American people hold for the long-standing and close friendship shared with Thailand as both a friend and an ally.

He also expressed optimism about exploring new avenues for cooperation that will enhance the lives and future of both Thais and Americans.

Concluding his message, Secretary Rubio offered heartfelt greetings to everyone in the Kingdom of Thailand and the Thai-American community in the United States, saying, “Happy Songkran and Happy New Year!”