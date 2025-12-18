Defence Council to declare maritime control off five more provinces to check oil exports

The Defence Council will meet on Thursday to consider declaring 12-nautical-mile maritime control zones off five more provinces to prevent Thai national ships from delivering oil and war supplies to Cambodia, the Royal Thai Navy chief of staff said.

RTN chief-of-staff Adm Thadavuth Thadpithakul, who is also secretary-general of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), told a press conference at 9:25 am that the Defence Council would hold a meeting later in the day to consider adding 12-nautical-mile control zones to restrict Thai ships.

He said the Thai-MECC would propose that the Defence Council approve control zones for Chumphon, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chonburi, and Rayong.