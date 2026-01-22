Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s lifelong mission to keep Thai performing arts alive

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother has always been deeply committed to preserving, reviving, transmitting, developing, and promoting the nation’s cultural heritage in music, traditional dance, and folk performances. She supported both domestic and international cultural exhibitions, with particular focus on the traditional dance form “Khon,” a priceless treasure handed down by ancestors. Her Majesty dedicated herself to ensuring that Khon remained a cultural legacy for the nation. She provided patronage to the Khon performances and personally funded the restoration of the Khon costumes by the Fine Arts Department to enhance their beauty.

Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother also issued royal guidance for the preservation and development of Khon performances beginning in 2003. She encouraged the study of Khon makeup to ensure it was beautifully unique, created refined costumes following ancient styles, and developed the performances to suit modern society.